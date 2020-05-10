Drzewiecki Design Drops Design For Older Platforms

The End of an Era has come and with some nostalgic feelings, we are excited to adapt to the new reality. Because of that, we need to say "Goodbye!" to some of our old Friends - the platforms we worked on for many years.

Having said that, we inform you that neither new products nor major updates will be published for Microsoft Flight Simulator X, Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition, Flight Sim World, Prepar3D v1, Prepar3D v2, Prepar3D v3 as well as Prepar3D v4.0-v4.3. Our products for those platforms will still be available for purchase and the support for those products will stay up and running.

We will continue to support: Microsoft Flight Simulator (MSFS 2020), Prepar3Dv 4.4+, Prepar3D v5 and X-Plane 11.

We would also like to inform you that all our Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004 products are now available for free, however no effective support will be provided for those products.

We appreciate your understanding and we feel extremely excited about stepping into the new future of Flight Simulation!

