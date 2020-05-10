  • Drzewiecki Design Drops Design For Older Platforms

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-05-2020 01:04 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Drzewiecki Design Drops Design For Older Platforms

    The End of an Era has come and with some nostalgic feelings, we are excited to adapt to the new reality. Because of that, we need to say "Goodbye!" to some of our old Friends - the platforms we worked on for many years.

    Having said that, we inform you that neither new products nor major updates will be published for Microsoft Flight Simulator X, Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition, Flight Sim World, Prepar3D v1, Prepar3D v2, Prepar3D v3 as well as Prepar3D v4.0-v4.3. Our products for those platforms will still be available for purchase and the support for those products will stay up and running.

    We will continue to support: Microsoft Flight Simulator (MSFS 2020), Prepar3Dv 4.4+, Prepar3D v5 and X-Plane 11.

    We would also like to inform you that all our Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004 products are now available for free, however no effective support will be provided for those products.

    We appreciate your understanding and we feel extremely excited about stepping into the new future of Flight Simulation!

    Source
    Drzewiecki Design Releases Moscow Landmarks MSFS v1.1
    Drzewiecki Design - Washington Landmarks for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. FS2004,
    3. FSX,
    4. X-Plane,
    5. HN,
    6. Prepar3D,
    7. 2020,
    8. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna concorde dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale scenery sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet torquesim traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    flightquarters

    Tenkuu Delveopers Studio panels Models not showing.

    Thread Starter: flightquarters

    Hey Guys. I've downloaded a few TDS aircraft lately, I have noticed the following message when attempting to fly the aircraft. The visual model...

    Last Post By: f16jockey_2 Today, 02:08 PM Go to last post
    erikcap81

    Buy single plane from Premium Edition

    Thread Starter: erikcap81

    Hello, I was wondering if anybody knows if it is possible to buy only a single plane from the premium edition and how. I have the standard...

    Last Post By: DominicS Today, 02:02 PM Go to last post
    hjwalter

    AI aircraft not landing

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi guys, I've never seen this strange problem before at any normal looking airport, with only flat terrain all around it and as far as the eye can...

    Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 02:02 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    I Shall Persist!

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    About a week ago, I posted 2 pix of the same place and time, one in MSFS2020, and one from P3D, and I asked if anyone agreed with me that the former...

    Last Post By: chicagorandy Today, 01:57 PM Go to last post