Black Box Updates MSFS Bird Dog

Black Box Simulation have updated their popular Cessna L19 Bird Dog for Microsoft Flight Simulator to version 1.2. The update includes the following:

Fuel selector knob - re-animated and corrected L-O-R

Engine Starter - fixed, True Cold and Dark operation

Amphibian -A Fitted Gear switch and Indicator lamps

Switches - Flipped to standard configuration (UP = ON)

Prop Torque - Was a little too high

Lighting Issues - L/R Fuel tank indicators + Radio Digits

Panel floods - Correct Red and or White flood lighting

Mirror - Fixed , now reflective

Flap Drag - Improved, much more draggy at 60%

Panel Color - now blue, green and black

Added Liveries - Canadian yellow amphib, Marines and ARMY

