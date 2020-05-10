Black Box Updates MSFS Bird Dog

Black Box Simulation have updated their popular Cessna L19 Bird Dog for Microsoft Flight Simulator to version 1.2. The update includes the following:
- Fuel selector knob - re-animated and corrected L-O-R
- Engine Starter - fixed, True Cold and Dark operation
- Amphibian -A Fitted Gear switch and Indicator lamps
- Switches - Flipped to standard configuration (UP = ON)
- Prop Torque - Was a little too high
- Lighting Issues - L/R Fuel tank indicators + Radio Digits
- Panel floods - Correct Red and or White flood lighting
- Mirror - Fixed , now reflective
- Flap Drag - Improved, much more draggy at 60%
- Panel Color - now blue, green and black
- Added Liveries - Canadian yellow amphib, Marines and ARMY