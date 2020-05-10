  • Black Box Updates MSFS Bird Dog

    Nels_Anderson
    Black Box Updates MSFS Bird Dog

    Black Box Simulation have updated their popular Cessna L19 Bird Dog for Microsoft Flight Simulator to version 1.2. The update includes the following:

    • Fuel selector knob - re-animated and corrected L-O-R
    • Engine Starter - fixed, True Cold and Dark operation
    • Amphibian -A Fitted Gear switch and Indicator lamps
    • Switches - Flipped to standard configuration (UP = ON)
    • Prop Torque - Was a little too high
    • Lighting Issues - L/R Fuel tank indicators + Radio Digits
    • Panel floods - Correct Red and or White flood lighting
    • Mirror - Fixed , now reflective
    • Flap Drag - Improved, much more draggy at 60%
    • Panel Color - now blue, green and black
    • Added Liveries - Canadian yellow amphib, Marines and ARMY

