Out Now For MSFS: FS Academy - Voyager

Take in our breath-taking world by embarking on a series of 7 Discovery Flights across some of the most iconic locations.

Cruise past the skyscrapers of NYC, gaze deep into the Grand Canyon and try not to get wet as you circle Niagara Falls.A Built by a real pilot, these authentically constructed routes take you around the globe to discover the wonders that await you, complete with realistic airspace procedures and comprehensive Route Guides to show you the way.

Load the Flight Plan, configure your experience and follow the Route Guides to find your way.A Unlike Bush Trips, here you have complete flexibility with your choice of aircraft, time, season and weather conditions (including Live Weather.)

Fly it your way!

The Alps

Embark upon a journey through the Austrian, Swiss and French Alps. Starting at scenic Innsbruck, keep an eye out for glaciers as you cruise through deep valleys between the magnificent mountain peaks. Tour Zurich and Geneva before heading into France towards Paul Richard race circuit.

Canary Islands

The volcanic Canary Islands are a hugely popular winter sun destination. Take a tour around Lanzarote with its Martian landscape before making several crossings between these stunning islands. Circle the impressive Mt Teide of Tenerife and discover these islands like never before.

Florida Keys

Pass alongside the impressive Cape Canaveral and track the Florida coast over Fort Lauderdale, downtown Miami, the Ocean Reef Club and then follow the Florida Keys to Key West.

The Gold Coast

The Australian Gold Coast is a major destination for people the world over. Famed for its expansive beaches. Circle around Sydney and take in the iconic skyline.

NYC to Toronto

Leave the bustling New York City up the Hudson to embark on a cross country adventure taking you through glorious green countryside dotted with towns and cities. View the spectacular Niagara Falls from a new vantage point before making the border crossing to Canada.

New Zealand

Tour the beautiful North Island of New Zealand. With relatively quiet skies and plenty of open space, head North to South over this marvellously varied countryside. Complete with coastline, mountain ranges and major cities. Kia Ora!

LA to Bryce Canyon

Cross the stunning landscapes spanning Nevada, Arizona and Utah on this memorable journey out of LA. Pass the scorching heat of Death Valley, the vibrant sprawl of Las Vegas, look deep into the iconic Grand Canyon and complete your journey at Bryce Canyon.

Get up close and personal at low level and see the glorious Earth never before presented with such incredible detail in a Flight Simulator. Find your way by looking out the window, steering headings, stopwatch in hand. Have a friend join you in multiplayer!

A complete Ground School manual is included, covering reading aviation weather forecasts, VFR cruising levels, airport facilities and hazardous weather.

You won't get this experience cruising at FL380! It's a wonderful world. And it's waiting for you...

