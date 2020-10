Sxairportdesign KBNA Update Almost Finished

Just a couple of quick images of our KBNA update, featuring the new terminal with six domestic Southwest gates. Hopefully it should be ready next week! This version is for Prepar3D v4 and v5. They also expect to start work soon on a version for MSFS 2020.

