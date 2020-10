Just Flight Continues To Tease 747 Classic

747 Classic Update: Due to popular demand (and admittedly a bit of a lapse between showing off new content) here are some latest shots from the 747 Classic in P3D v5.

These show how the latest textures and lighting look after some work to improve various aspects of both, of late.

Enjoy these shots and to you all, have a great weekend!

Source

Product Page

