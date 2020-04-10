ATSimulations Previews Piaggio P149 For MSFS

Without providing any details, ATSimulations has announced on Facebook that they are bringing their Piaggio P149 to the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. They already have a released version for FSX/P3D. Several screen shots were provided showing a well finished interior and exterior.

Designed in the 1950's, the Piaggio P.149 it an Italian utility and liaison aircraft. An all metal, low-wing monoplane, it was designed as a four-seat touring version of the earlier P.148. Only a few were sold until the German Air Force selected the plane for a training role. They were also used by Swissair's Flying School.

