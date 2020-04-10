Canadian Xpress October 2020 Monthly Challenge

For the final leg of our World's Most Remote Airport Challenge Series, we head to the bottom of the world to the southernmost airport in the world to operate public flights.

The Teniente Rodolfo Marsh Martin Airport on King George Island, is part of Chile's Antarctica commune in Antarctica, and is the northernmost airport on the Antarctic continent. The airport serves the nearby village of Villa Las Estrellas and the Base Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva. The airport has five small buildings (hangar, control tower) and a small apron area for parking aircraft. It is the only airport in Antarctica that has an IATA code. This is because it is served by various public flights, usually as part of a fly/cruise. There is no regular scheduled public service to the airport, although Aerovyas DAP has some charter flights from Punta Arenas.

Your mission is to fly from Ushuaia Intl Malvine (SAWH) to Teniente Rodolfo Marsh Martin (SCRM) with either the Canadian Xpress® Airbus A318-111, Airbus A320-200, Boeing 737-700, Boeing 737-900 or Boeing 757-200F freeware or payware aircraft only which are available to all pilots regardless of rank, but only for the challenge.

Join Canadian Xpress today in order to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:

Aerosoft Products

Bonus Flight Hours

Canadian Xpress Monthly Challenge Award

The October 2020 Monthly Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress® pilots from October 3rd, 2020 until October 29th, 2020.

More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at http://canadianxpress.ca

Canadian Xpress Virtual Airline

"Fly Virtually Anywhere!™"

http://CanadianXpress.ca



CXA-TV "Watch Us Fly!"

http://CXA-TV.com