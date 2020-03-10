FlyTampa Releases Sydney V2 For Prepar3D

Sydney V2 for P3D5 and 4.5 released!
Features new to V2
- PBR Textures on ground and buildings
- Gate 10 re-modeling
- New central Shopping Terminal
- New Parking Ramp near Control Tower (Kilo Ramp)
- New PBR wet weather effects
- Dynamic Lighting
- New Hi-res Library objects
- Static A380 Model added. 747 removed.
- Added Seventh Street and re-modeled area
- Added Nigel Love Bridge
- Added Northland carpark
- New Seventh Street Carpark Model
- New footbridge behind Main Terminal
- New Dnata catering and BC Sands models
- AMG Showroom at main entrance
- Sheps Mound remodeled
- Qantas Hangars repainted red and new logos
- New Approach lights and Strobes
- Lighting comes on automatically in fog
- SODE Jetways
- SODE VDGS
- SODE Windsocks
- Recompiled with Prepar3D V5 SDK
- 100s more improvements