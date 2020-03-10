  • FlyTampa Releases Sydney V2 For Prepar3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-03-2020 11:43 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FlyTampa Releases Sydney V2 For Prepar3D

    Sydney V2 for P3D5 and 4.5 released!

    Features new to V2

    • PBR Textures on ground and buildings
    • Gate 10 re-modeling
    • New central Shopping Terminal
    • New Parking Ramp near Control Tower (Kilo Ramp)
    • New PBR wet weather effects
    • Dynamic Lighting
    • New Hi-res Library objects
    • Static A380 Model added. 747 removed.
    • Added Seventh Street and re-modeled area
    • Added Nigel Love Bridge
    • Added Northland carpark
    • New Seventh Street Carpark Model
    • New footbridge behind Main Terminal
    • New Dnata catering and BC Sands models
    • AMG Showroom at main entrance
    • Sheps Mound remodeled
    • Qantas Hangars repainted red and new logos
    • New Approach lights and Strobes
    • Lighting comes on automatically in fog
    • SODE Jetways
    • SODE VDGS
    • SODE Windsocks
    • Recompiled with Prepar3D V5 SDK
    • 100s more improvements

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020
    Tags: flytampa, sydney

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna concorde dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale scenery sierrasim sim-wings simworks simworks studios stairport taburet torquesim traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    azzaro

    Some shots from London in FS2020

    Thread Starter: azzaro

    IMHO, pretty freaking awsome. Running in high graphics at a consistent 20 fps with no stutters hickups or freezing regardless of the direction of...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 01:26 PM Go to last post
    engine70

    Coast-to-Coast Leg #4: Kansas City to Aspen

    Thread Starter: engine70

    After an overnight stay in Kansas City, it was time to continue our journey as we head out on an early morning departure to Aspen in the TBM. While...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 01:22 PM Go to last post
    chicagorandy

    FS 2020 - one geezer's perspective

    Thread Starter: chicagorandy

    I'm a retired 71yr old Vietnam Vet. When I returned home in 1972 the latest and greatest ELECTRONIC game on Earth was Pong. I was 23, married, and...

    Last Post By: learpilot Today, 01:19 PM Go to last post
    Rupert

    London with ORBX for FSX and P3D

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    I enjoyed the post by dispinall of London with ORBX and the new sim. so I went back and did some more flying with the older version for comparison. ...

    Last Post By: Jim Robinson Today, 01:13 PM Go to last post