DTP Pacific Northwest "Bearpaw" Weekend Achievement Flights

What: Pacific Northwest "Bearpaw" Weekend Achievement Flights

When: Saturdays, Starting Oct 3rd, 8am PST, 11am EST, 1500 UTC

Where: TeamSpeak, connect to ts3.digitalthemepark.com

Earn your first FlightSim.com/DigitalThemePark achievement badge

Join us for a few fun group flights in Microsoft Flight Simulator, P3D, FSX, or X-Plane in the Pacific Northwest.

The Pacific Northwest (PNW), sometimes referred to as Cascadia is a geographic region in western North America bounded by the Pacific Ocean to the west and by the Rocky Mountains on the east. The Pacific Northwest is a diverse geographic region, dominated by several mountain ranges, including the Coast Mountains, the Cascade Range, the Olympic Mountains, the Columbia Mountains, and the Rocky Mountains. The highest peak in the Pacific Northwest is Mount Rainier, in the Washington Cascades, at 14,410 feet (4,392 m).

Note: We suggest getting connected before the event in order to make sure your headset fully works, and familiar with TeamSpeak. Download TeamSpeak at www.teamspeak.com

Todd aka Zoolander64

Staff Member at DigitalThemePark