  • Aerosoft - Sim-wings pro Hamburg for P3D v4/v5

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 10-02-2020 05:30 PM  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Sim-wings pro Hamburg for P3D v4/v5

    The add-on sim-wings pro Hamburg offers an incredibly realistic scenery of Hamburg Airport and the immediate vicinity.

    Not only elaborately color-corrected aerial photos, but also textures for all seasons let Hamburg Airport appear very lifelike. The extremely detailed Hamburg Airport buildings with interiors and all auxiliary buildings support this aspect.

    Aerosoft - Sim-wings pro Hamburg for P3D v4/v5

    Thanks to the animated jetways, the working windsocks and the automatically switching runway lights, the airport seems very lively. There is animated vehicle traffic at and around the airport and many static apron vehicles can be found on the apron.

    Fly to Hamburg Airport today and experience the realism of sim-wings pro Hamburg!

    Aerosoft - Sim-wings pro Hamburg for P3D v4/v5

    Features

    • Highly detailed scenery of Hamburg Airport and the immediate vicinity
    • Realistic 3D ground with elevated Lufthansa maintenance, lowered highway and half covered highway
    • Aerial photos for the airport and the surrounding area, elaborately color-corrected for a true color display
    • Spring / Summer, Fall, Winter and Hard Winter textures
    • Detailed ground lines and stands according to current maps
    • New “Interims Terminal” and new stands according to ground maps of the airport operator.
    • Autogen houses and vegetation at the aerial photo area, connecting to the default simulator landscape or Orbx Germany North
    • Compatible with Orbx Germany North
    • Extremely detailed Hamburg airport buildings with interiors and all auxiliary buildings
    • Lufthansa maintenance area
    • Animated jetways (STRG-J), SODE jetways as an optional free download
    • Functional safegates with coordinate tables at every station, no need to use another add-on
    • Working windsocks
    • Pre-calculated shadows on buildings (ambient occlusion)
    • Animated vehicle traffic at and around the airport
    • Many static apron vehicles, configurable in the config tool
    • Detailed AFCAD, current navigation data and approaches
    • Configuration tool
    • Easy installation: no change of default files of the simulator; SODE is not required for use, all corresponding functions are implemented with Prepar3D SDK tools
    • Optimized dynamic lights (can be switched on or off in certain areas using the configuration tool)
    • Automatically switching runway lights based on weather or time conditions
    • Brightness of runway lights can be configured with the configuration tool
    • Realistic runway, taxiway and approach lighting, flashes with dynamic lighting effects
    • PBR materials, e.g. on buildings, jetways, rain effects etc.

    Aerosoft - Sim-wings pro Hamburg for P3D v4/v5

    Aerosoft - Sim-wings pro Hamburg for P3D v4/v5

    Aerosoft - Sim-wings pro Hamburg for P3D v4/v5

    Purchase Aerosoft - Sim-wings pro Hamburg for P3D v4/v5

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

