Aerosoft - Mega Airport Ben Gurion for P3D v4/v5 Released

    Ben Gurion International Airport (IATA: TLV, ICAO: LLBG) (commonly known by its Hebrew acronym as Natbag) is the largest airport in Israel. It is said to be the world’s most secure airport.

    The original layout of the airfield as designed in the 1930s included four intersecting 800 m runways. However, none of this original layout is visible nowadays since as usage increased and aircraft types and needs changed over the years various runways on the airport's premises were built and removed.

    The scenery of Ben Gurion Airport offers accurate depictions of the terminals 1 and 3 as well as dynamic lighting and high-resolution, photorealistic ground texture. A SODE animated jetway system for all gates additionally brings the airport to life.

    Features

    • Accurate Terminal 3 and the old Terminal 1 buildings, Concourse, hangars, towers, and airport layout
    • Dynamic Lighting
    • SODE animated jetway system for all gates
    • Custom runway and apron/tarmac textures
    • High resolution (7cm-30cm pixel) photoreal seasonal ground textures
    • LLBG Scenery Configurator Tool to tweak for optimum scenery
    • Color-corrected ground textures to reflect real-world topography colors
    • Thousands of accurate hand-placed autogen objects
    • Animated Israeli Railways train
    • Fully optimized for smooth simulation experience

