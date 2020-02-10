Aerosoft - Mega Airport Ben Gurion for P3D v4/v5 Released

Ben Gurion International Airport (IATA: TLV, ICAO: LLBG) (commonly known by its Hebrew acronym as Natbag) is the largest airport in Israel. It is said to be the world’s most secure airport.

The original layout of the airfield as designed in the 1930s included four intersecting 800 m runways. However, none of this original layout is visible nowadays since as usage increased and aircraft types and needs changed over the years various runways on the airport's premises were built and removed.

The scenery of Ben Gurion Airport offers accurate depictions of the terminals 1 and 3 as well as dynamic lighting and high-resolution, photorealistic ground texture. A SODE animated jetway system for all gates additionally brings the airport to life.

Features

Accurate Terminal 3 and the old Terminal 1 buildings, Concourse, hangars, towers, and airport layout

Dynamic Lighting

SODE animated jetway system for all gates

Custom runway and apron/tarmac textures

High resolution (7cm-30cm pixel) photoreal seasonal ground textures

LLBG Scenery Configurator Tool to tweak for optimum scenery

Color-corrected ground textures to reflect real-world topography colors

Thousands of accurate hand-placed autogen objects

Animated Israeli Railways train

Fully optimized for smooth simulation experience

Purchase Aerosoft - Mega Airport Ben Gurion for P3D v4/v5 Released