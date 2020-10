Jetstream Designs Previews Nantes For MSFS

Here are some new previews for the upcoming Nantes scenery for MSFS. Textures have been heavily modified to add PBR pretty much everywhere. Night lighting is very detailed, and as you can see on the runway screenshot, the slopes are there too. And not only on the runway but of course on the whole airport. Flat airports are (thankfully) a thing of the past.

