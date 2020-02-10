DCS A-10C Tank Killer Released To Open Beta

DCS: A-10C II Tank Killer adds new weapons such as the Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System (APKWS), AGM-65L laser-Maverick, and GBU-54 laser-guided JDAM. A completely remodelled cockpit with options for factory-fresh and weathered textures. The "Scorpion" system used to train the 355th Wing cadets and the updated external model now set the bar for our future releases.

We have updated the preset key commands for HOTAS hardware to make new users feel more comfortable learning this in-depth system. The fully interactive Forward Air Controller (FAC) will also help you find and engage enemy targets, cooperative target engagement has been taken to a new level.

With the improved ability to command ground forces, the vast number of land, air and sea units as well as feature-rich cooperative missions and head-to-head multiplayer; We are proud to say this is the most realistic model ever done for PC simulation.

Source