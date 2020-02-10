  • DCS A-10C Tank Killer Released To Open Beta

    DCS A-10C Tank Killer Released To Open Beta

    DCS: A-10C II Tank Killer adds new weapons such as the Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System (APKWS), AGM-65L laser-Maverick, and GBU-54 laser-guided JDAM. A completely remodelled cockpit with options for factory-fresh and weathered textures. The "Scorpion" system used to train the 355th Wing cadets and the updated external model now set the bar for our future releases.

    DCS A-10C Tank Killer Released To Open Beta

    We have updated the preset key commands for HOTAS hardware to make new users feel more comfortable learning this in-depth system. The fully interactive Forward Air Controller (FAC) will also help you find and engage enemy targets, cooperative target engagement has been taken to a new level.

    With the improved ability to command ground forces, the vast number of land, air and sea units as well as feature-rich cooperative missions and head-to-head multiplayer; We are proud to say this is the most realistic model ever done for PC simulation.

