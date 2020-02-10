Boundless Simulations Previews Birmingham EGBB For XP11

Boundless Simulations announces that they will be releasing Birmingham Airport EGBB for X-Plane 11 very soon. In the meantime they have released a large set of screen shots to allow people to preview the scenery.
Main features include:
- Full PBR HD ground textures
- Custom terrain mesh including the iconic sloped runway
- Full PBR HD custom buildings
- Custom road signs and lighting
- Fully accurate night lighting
- Includes NEC, Resorts world arena, nearby offices and warehouses
- Fully accurate ground markings, including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear
- Static aircraft (optional)
- PBR water textures
- Partially modelled building interiors
- Custom ground equipment
- Animated monorail
- All nearby hotels modelled
- + lots more
