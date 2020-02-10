  • Boundless Simulations Previews Birmingham EGBB For XP11

    Boundless Simulations Previews Birmingham EGBB For XP11

    Boundless Simulations announces that they will be releasing Birmingham Airport EGBB for X-Plane 11 very soon. In the meantime they have released a large set of screen shots to allow people to preview the scenery.

    Main features include:

    • Full PBR HD ground textures
    • Custom terrain mesh including the iconic sloped runway
    • Full PBR HD custom buildings
    • Custom road signs and lighting
    • Fully accurate night lighting
    • Includes NEC, Resorts world arena, nearby offices and warehouses
    • Fully accurate ground markings, including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear
    • Static aircraft (optional)
    • PBR water textures
    • Partially modelled building interiors
    • Custom ground equipment
    • Animated monorail
    • All nearby hotels modelled
    • + lots more

    Boundless EGBB Birmingham Continues In Development
    Boundless - Isle of Man Airport

