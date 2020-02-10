Boundless Simulations Previews Birmingham EGBB For XP11

Boundless Simulations announces that they will be releasing Birmingham Airport EGBB for X-Plane 11 very soon. In the meantime they have released a large set of screen shots to allow people to preview the scenery.

Main features include:

Full PBR HD ground textures

Custom terrain mesh including the iconic sloped runway

Full PBR HD custom buildings

Custom road signs and lighting

Fully accurate night lighting

Includes NEC, Resorts world arena, nearby offices and warehouses

Fully accurate ground markings, including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear

Static aircraft (optional)

PBR water textures

Partially modelled building interiors

Custom ground equipment

Animated monorail

All nearby hotels modelled

+ lots more

