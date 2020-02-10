Wings Over Flanders Field Dev Update

WOFF 2020 Dev update: Here are some pictures of the new massively updated scenery. Of course the main western front regions have different scenery, but also areas outside of there have been updated.

WWI brought the dawn of combat aviation - have you ever wondered what life was like for a World War One airman flying those early dawn of flight dangerous aircraft over the front lines? Would you like to experience the fear, the excitement and the desperate fight for survival on your PC? Look no further Wings Over Flanders Fields - the most immersive WWI flight simulator.

The new features are so many now, and the list has not been internally updated for a few weeks, but here are a few meaty items ...

Collision damage physics and effects associated with ground objects, scenery objects, terrain, and other aircraft overhauled and new effects implemented and or revised.

Progressive damage now modelled for main wings - AI and Player which means if you have wing tip damage you had better get out of the action soon, perhaps the wing will begin to fail...

All aircraft range/durations adjusted to be as near to actual as possible.

E2b can now fight more as a fighter it has new code to allow this specific case.

Implemented a new mission replay function

I mentioned the scenery is totally massively overhauled including much better blending and more, so we will have more on that later... Sorry for the lack of news updates, we are just knee-deep in working on the update!

Source

FlightSim.Com - Review: Wings Over Flanders Fields: Ultimate Edition

FlightSim.Com - Interview: Wings Over Flanders Fields Team