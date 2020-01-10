  • MSFS October 1st, 2020 Development Update

    Nels_Anderson
    MSFS October 1st, 2020 Development Update

    This week has been a busy week for the Microsoft Flight Simulator Team. We released our first world update (Japan) which also contained additional updates to the sim. On our live stream we announced information on our upcoming Closed Beta VR and the requirements to participate.

    To top things off we held our second live Dev QA where we talked about the state of the sim, bugs, features, and the future. Check out the video below to watch the stream if you missed it. As mentioned in the stream our journey is still young and we look forward to continuing it together with you.

    Around The World - Europe

    Partnership Series - Introducing Gaya Simulations

    Twitch Update

    Yesterday we hosted our monthly Developer Q&A on our Twitch Channel. It is now live on Youtube with marked chapters to highlight the top questions. Feel free to explore the developer responses to your questions here:

    Source

