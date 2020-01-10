  • RealWorld Scenery Releases Alaska Scenery For MSFS

    Purchase RWS - PAUN Unalakleet Alaska for MSFS 2020

    Take off to the great white north with two new airport scenery packages of Alaska from Real World Scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

    PAUN Unalakleet Alaska

    This airport was featured on the TV show Flying Wild Alaska. This airport is one of the homes to Ravn Alaska airlines, delivering much needed supplies to surrounding communities. This airport is missing from the default MSFS installation but has been meticulously remade by the folks at Realworld Scenery. Including the satellite imagery for the airport along with accurately detailed models made as detailed as possible to resemble the real airport. Custom made scenery to get you as close to the real thing as possible.

    PAOM Nome Alaska

    In the far northwest of Alaska this airport offers amazing scenery and challenging weather conditions year-round. Nome is also the finish line for the world famous Iditarod dog sled race. Nome Airport is a state-owned public-use airport which is situated at a distance of two nautical miles (3.7 km) west of the central business district of Nome city in the Nome Census Area of the U.S. state of Alaska.

    There are two runways at the airport which are asphalt paved which are mainly used for general aviation purpose, however the airport is also utilized for air-taxi, and military operations. Alaska Airlines offer 737 flights and Ravn Alaska Airlines operates many smaller aircraft out of Nome.

    Nome airport has been meticulously remade by the folks at Realworld Scenery to include accurate models made as detailed as possible to resemble the real airport. Our custom made scenery is designed with one thing in mind, to get you as close to the real thing as possible.

