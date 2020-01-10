MSFS 2020 VR Closed Beta Information

The Microsoft Flight Simulator team is looking for dedicated Microsoft Flight Simulator community members to help us test out our upcoming VR builds. To ensure we are focusing feedback & learnings, we will be rolling out the Closed Beta into two phases. The first phase will focus on Windows Mixed Reality Devices (WMR HMDs). The second phase will expand to include additional devices.

Our goal for Microsoft Flight Simulator VR is to create an incredible and immersive experience. We are excited to share this with you and look forward to hearing your feedback! We want to continue to make this for our core audience and we can’t think of a better way than to have our core audience help us test. While we wish we could invite everyone unfortunately this won’t be the case. Much like our previous Alpha and Beta phases, we will only allow a select group of testers at any given time. It is important to understand that signing up for the Closed Beta does not mean you will gain access.

If you are interested in being part of these tests be sure to review the following and then head over to our sign-up page.

