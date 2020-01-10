  • JustSim Helsinki For P3D v4 Released

    JustSim Helsinki For P3D v4 Released

    Scenery developer JustSim has announced the release of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport for Prepar3D v4.4+. This brings the busiest airport in Finland to P3D v4 users.

    Features

    • Fully compatible with FTX Global Base by Orbx
    • Fully compatible with FTX Global Vector by Orbx
    • Fully compatible with FTX openLC Europe by Orbx
    • Fully compatible with Pilot's FSG - FS Global 2018 FTX and default mesh
    • Shading and occlusion (texture baking) effects on terminal and other airport buildings
    • Ground polygons made with the requirements of the SDK Prepad3D-PBR materials used.
    • Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) – see a manual for scenery after installation!
    • Animated SODE Jetways
    • Custom GSX Ground Service settings for scenery (parking’s specifications, vehicles, pushback and boarding services) – see a manual for scenery after installation!
    • Dynamic lighting of the apron
    • 3D models now use PBR materials
    • High resolution ground textures / Custom runway textures
    • High resolution building textures
    • Many animated custom ground vehicles.
    • Surrounding area with custom autogen
    • Fully AI traffic compatible with accurat AFCAD file
    • Excellent night effects
    • 3D birds
    • 3D grass
    • Optimized for excellent performance
    • Fully 3d taxiways lighting
    • Automatic season change for vegatation, high resolution phototerrain
    • Realistic reflections on glass
    • Inclusion of manual in PDF format

    Source
