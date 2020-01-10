JustSim Helsinki For P3D v4 Released

Scenery developer JustSim has announced the release of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport for Prepar3D v4.4+. This brings the busiest airport in Finland to P3D v4 users.

Features

Fully compatible with FTX Global Base by Orbx

Fully compatible with FTX Global Vector by Orbx

Fully compatible with FTX openLC Europe by Orbx

Fully compatible with Pilot's FSG - FS Global 2018 FTX and default mesh

Shading and occlusion (texture baking) effects on terminal and other airport buildings

Ground polygons made with the requirements of the SDK Prepad3D-PBR materials used.

Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) – see a manual for scenery after installation!

Animated SODE Jetways

Custom GSX Ground Service settings for scenery (parking’s specifications, vehicles, pushback and boarding services) – see a manual for scenery after installation!

Dynamic lighting of the apron

3D models now use PBR materials

High resolution ground textures / Custom runway textures

High resolution building textures

Many animated custom ground vehicles.

Surrounding area with custom autogen

Fully AI traffic compatible with accurat AFCAD file

Excellent night effects

3D birds

3D grass

Optimized for excellent performance

Fully 3d taxiways lighting

Automatic season change for vegatation, high resolution phototerrain

Realistic reflections on glass

Inclusion of manual in PDF format

