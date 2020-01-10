JustSim Helsinki For P3D v4 Released

Scenery developer JustSim has announced the release of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport for Prepar3D v4.4+. This brings the busiest airport in Finland to P3D v4 users.
Features
- Fully compatible with FTX Global Base by Orbx
- Fully compatible with FTX Global Vector by Orbx
- Fully compatible with FTX openLC Europe by Orbx
- Fully compatible with Pilot's FSG - FS Global 2018 FTX and default mesh
- Shading and occlusion (texture baking) effects on terminal and other airport buildings
- Ground polygons made with the requirements of the SDK Prepad3D-PBR materials used.
- Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) – see a manual for scenery after installation!
- Animated SODE Jetways
- Custom GSX Ground Service settings for scenery (parking’s specifications, vehicles, pushback and boarding services) – see a manual for scenery after installation!
- Dynamic lighting of the apron
- 3D models now use PBR materials
- High resolution ground textures / Custom runway textures
- High resolution building textures
- Many animated custom ground vehicles.
- Surrounding area with custom autogen
- Fully AI traffic compatible with accurat AFCAD file
- Excellent night effects
- 3D birds
- 3D grass
- Optimized for excellent performance
- Fully 3d taxiways lighting
- Automatic season change for vegatation, high resolution phototerrain
- Realistic reflections on glass
- Inclusion of manual in PDF format
Source
JustSim Nice Cote d'Azur Released For P3D v5
JustSim Releases Duesseldorf 2.1