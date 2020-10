SamScene3D Announces Tokyo Landmarks

A re-design of Tokyo city area according to geographical position of objects. We bring out the best of MSFS in-built photogrammetry around the city area, by fixing some textures and added back some missing buildings, enhanced PBR buildings...

The main objective of this scenery is to show MSFS's Tokyo photogrammetry at its best, with some addition of buildings to further enhance the simulation experience.

