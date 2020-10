LLH Scenery Now Prepar3D v5 Compatible

I am pleased to announce that all LLH scenes are now compatible with P3D v5.

Enjoy the impressive sloped runways of Courchevel, Meribel, Megeve, L'Alpe d'Huez, Peyresourde, and the airports of Chambery, Annecy, Annemasse, Grenoble-le-Versoud, Challes-les-Eaux, Alberville as in the real world life, including in winter with real layers of snow.

And to top it off, all the scenes are offered to you with a 30% discount until October 11, 2020.

