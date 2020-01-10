Fsdreamteam Updates Key West

we are pleased to announce an update to our Key West scenery for MSFS 2020, which features the following improvements:
- Ft. Jefferson at Dry Tortugas National Park added.
- Loggerhead Island with Lighthouse added.
- Added F/A-18 of the VF-106 Strike Fighter Squadron at Key West NAS.
- Added extra details to Key West NAS. Removed GA parking spots and replaced with Mil parking spots.
- Added vegetation and swamps around the Key West runway.
- Background aerial image better color matching to the surrounding scenery.
- Removed default Windsock.
- Added custom Landmarks POIs, a new feature allowed by MSFS 1.9.0.3 update.
