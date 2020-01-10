  • Fsdreamteam Updates Key West

    Fsdreamteam Updates Key West

    we are pleased to announce an update to our Key West scenery for MSFS 2020, which features the following improvements:

    • Ft. Jefferson at Dry Tortugas National Park added.
    • Loggerhead Island with Lighthouse added.
    • Added F/A-18 of the VF-106 Strike Fighter Squadron at Key West NAS.
    • Added extra details to Key West NAS. Removed GA parking spots and replaced with Mil parking spots.
    • Added vegetation and swamps around the Key West runway.
    • Background aerial image better color matching to the surrounding scenery.
    • Removed default Windsock.
    • Added custom Landmarks POIs, a new feature allowed by MSFS 1.9.0.3 update.

