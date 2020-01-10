Fsdreamteam Updates Key West

we are pleased to announce an update to our Key West scenery for MSFS 2020, which features the following improvements:

Ft. Jefferson at Dry Tortugas National Park added.

Loggerhead Island with Lighthouse added.

Added F/A-18 of the VF-106 Strike Fighter Squadron at Key West NAS.

Added extra details to Key West NAS. Removed GA parking spots and replaced with Mil parking spots.

Added vegetation and swamps around the Key West runway.

Background aerial image better color matching to the surrounding scenery.

Removed default Windsock.

Added custom Landmarks POIs, a new feature allowed by MSFS 1.9.0.3 update.

Source

Fsdreamteam Releases Key West For MSFS

FSDreamTeam Preview Video Of O'Hare In MSFS 2020