Statesboro–Bulloch County Airport (ICAO: KTBR) is a public airport located three miles (5 km) northeast of the central business district of Statesboro, a city in Bulloch County, Georgia, United States. It is owned by the City of Statesboro and Bulloch County. Currently, there is no commercial service to the airport.
Features
- Detailed HD ground textures
- Detailed HD hangars, airport buildings and objects
- Accurate taxiway, runway and apron
- PBR textures
- High quality orthophoto base
- Full night lighting
- High level of airport detail
- Compatible with SFD Global
- Compatible with Othophotos
- Vulkan compatible
