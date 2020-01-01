DC Scenery Design - KTBR - Statesboro–Bulloch County For MSFS

Statesboro–Bulloch County Airport (ICAO: KTBR) is a public airport located three miles (5 km) northeast of the central business district of Statesboro, a city in Bulloch County, Georgia, United States. It is owned by the City of Statesboro and Bulloch County. Currently, there is no commercial service to the airport.

Features

Detailed HD ground textures

Detailed HD hangars, airport buildings and objects

Accurate taxiway, runway and apron

PBR textures

High quality orthophoto base

Full night lighting

High level of airport detail

Compatible with SFD Global

Compatible with Othophotos

Vulkan compatible

Purchase DC Scenery Design - KTBR - Statesboro–Bulloch County Airport for MSFS

Also available for X-Plane 11