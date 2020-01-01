FlightSimDesign Chile - SACO Ingeniero Ambrosio Taravella Airport for P3D

Ingeniero Ambrosio Taravella International Airport (SACO), more commonly known as Pajas Blancas, is located 9 km (5.6 mi) north-northwest away from the center of Cordoba, the capital city of the Cordoba Province. The airport covers an area of 1020 ha (2520 acres) and is operated by Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A.

Runways:

19/01: 3200 meters / 10,498 feet; asphalt

05/23: 2280 meters / 7,480 feet; concrete

Includes terminal, edge lights and approach lights, 3D taxiway, taxi signs, photorealistic ground, dynamic real objects, satellite images and photos.

