Aerosoft WIP Previews Of Cologne Bonn Airport For MSFS

We are working hard on developing new add-ons for the Microsoft Flight Simulator. One of these is, for example, the Aerosoft Airport Cologne-Bonn. We have once provided some WIP screenshots for you to get an insight.

Cologne Bonn Airport is the international airport of Germany's fourth-largest city Cologne, and also serves Bonn, former capital of West Germany. With around 12.4 million passengers passing through it in 2017, it is the seventh-largest passenger airport in Germany and the third-largest in terms of cargo operations.

