Just Flight 146 XP11 Brief Update

As you're no doubt aware, development and testing work is now in full swing on the XP11 version of our 146-100/200/300. These screenshots show the latest build complete with stunning PBRs in XP11.50. The XP11 team are currently focused on animation and systems coding on the 146-100 before moving on to the -200 and 300 variants.

There are some shots taken by our very valued test team in this lot too. Enjoy the shots.

