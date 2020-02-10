Review: Drzewiecki Design - Washington Landmarks MSFS

Drzewiecki Design is a long-standing favorite in flight simulation. Since FS2004 they have been creating airport and cityscape sceneries all around the virtual world and are now the latest developer to arrive on Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Recently they released Washington Landmarks which covers the entire Washington DC area with custom hand-built buildings made to match that of the real-world city.

Today we'll be looking at Washington Landmarks and see what it adds to Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Installation

Installation of Washington Landmarks is simple. When purchasing from the FlightSim.Com Store, you are provided with a zip file. Run the installer, select your Community folder and it will do the rest.

One benefit that Microsoft Flight Simulator has over its predecessors is that it does not require you to adjust any scenery library or other config files. As soon as you drag and drop, everything is done automatically, which is as simple as can be.

Included is a three-page PDF manual which explains the history of Washington DC in some detail as well as information regarding the three airports that the scenery pack enhances. It is well worth a read to anyone interested in history or who wants to know more about what this add-on includes!