  • MSFS World Update I: Japan (Patch Version 1.9.3) Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-29-2020 01:32 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MSFS World Update I: Japan (Patch Version 1.9.3) Released

    The world in Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting a major update, starting with the island nation of Japan.

    A region rich with ancient tradition and bustling with future facing innovation, Japan presents a stunning panorama of old and new, urban and remote, mountains, forests, cities and coastlines – now enhanced with remarkable graphical improvements that span the volcanic island chain.

    World Update I: Japan features upgraded digital elevation mapping across the entire country, high-resolution 3D photogrammetry for six prominent Japanese cities (Sendai, Takamatsu, Tokushima, Tokyo, Utsunomiya and Yokohama), and six exquisitely hand-crafted airports (Hachijojima, Kerama, Kushiro, Nagasaki, Shimojishima, and Suwanosejima). Throughout the environment, new countryside and pagoda-style architecture has been added, along with nearly two dozen custom landmarks & POIs that invite you to explore the area’s timeless World Heritage sites, towering neon skyscrapers, iconic bridges and sacred shrines.

    But that’s just the beginning – this update also brings a trio of exciting Landing Challenges set at Japanese airports, new opportunities for pilots to overcome environmental obstacles and prove their skills.

    World Update I: Japan is available FREE to all Microsoft Flight Simulator users, so be sure your simulator is up to date first. Once MSFS is updated, visit the Marketplace to download the Japan content bundle and experience all the unparalleled beauty in the Land of the Rising Sun.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna concorde dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale scenery sierrasim simworks simworks studios stairport taburet torquesim traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    RiggerPJS

    Another "Will it run" question...

    Thread Starter: RiggerPJS

    I'm pretty disappointed in X-Plane 11 and am considering FS2020. I have an Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. Specs are: Processor Manufacturer:...

    Last Post By: lmhariano Today, 02:56 PM Go to last post
    BillD22

    FS2020 Hawaiian Inter Island Honolulu to Hilo - Part 1 - EnRoute

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    In this series we take a short A320 flight from Honolulu International Airport (PHNL) on the island of Oahu in Hawaii down to Hilo International...

    Last Post By: djfierce Today, 02:38 PM Go to last post
    StubbornSwiss

    FS Update

    Thread Starter: StubbornSwiss

    Downlading an update right now from the MS Store.

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 02:34 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Op-Ed: What Happened to the Flight Sim Community?

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21389-Op-Ed-What-Happened-to-the-Flight-Sim-Community

    Last Post By: piet06273 Today, 02:32 PM Go to last post