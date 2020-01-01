MSFS World Update I: Japan (Patch Version 1.9.3) Released

The world in Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting a major update, starting with the island nation of Japan.

A region rich with ancient tradition and bustling with future facing innovation, Japan presents a stunning panorama of old and new, urban and remote, mountains, forests, cities and coastlines – now enhanced with remarkable graphical improvements that span the volcanic island chain.

World Update I: Japan features upgraded digital elevation mapping across the entire country, high-resolution 3D photogrammetry for six prominent Japanese cities (Sendai, Takamatsu, Tokushima, Tokyo, Utsunomiya and Yokohama), and six exquisitely hand-crafted airports (Hachijojima, Kerama, Kushiro, Nagasaki, Shimojishima, and Suwanosejima). Throughout the environment, new countryside and pagoda-style architecture has been added, along with nearly two dozen custom landmarks & POIs that invite you to explore the area’s timeless World Heritage sites, towering neon skyscrapers, iconic bridges and sacred shrines.

But that’s just the beginning – this update also brings a trio of exciting Landing Challenges set at Japanese airports, new opportunities for pilots to overcome environmental obstacles and prove their skills.

World Update I: Japan is available FREE to all Microsoft Flight Simulator users, so be sure your simulator is up to date first. Once MSFS is updated, visit the Marketplace to download the Japan content bundle and experience all the unparalleled beauty in the Land of the Rising Sun.

