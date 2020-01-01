Rolling Cumulus - Devil's Cauldrons - Episode 1 for MSFS

After many years you can finally see the earth from the sky as it really is. Bush pilot's dream has arrived with MSFS 2020 for now the valleys, jungles, mountains are real! We are happy to bring bush pilots and others too, eight flights to some of the most dangerous volcanoes on earth! Listen to the history of the volcanoes you will fly over, and even land on, before each flight and check the "exact" weather over them. They can explode at any moment!

Features

Eight daring flights to monster volcanoes waiting for you: Vesuvius, Mount Bromo, Cotopaxi, Mount Merapi, Michinmahuida, Isluga, Agustine Volcano, Mount Nyiragongo

Sound history of each volcano

Detailed maps with route to the volcanoes

Weather information for each individual volcano for your flying day

Complete instructions

