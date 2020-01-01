  • Aerosoft - SAM Airport Vehicles for X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-29-2020 11:02 AM  
    0 Comments

    Make your X-Plane world even more realistic with this custom vehicle replacement package - SAM AirportVehicles. 30 new HD vehicles created by ShortFinalDesign a.k.a MisterX will populate your airports statically as well as replace the default animated vehicles.

    The vehicle sets vary on the three included regions: North America*, Europe and Asia. A regional drawing system ensures to select vehicles and even different paints depending on your position in real time – no need to restart your sim!

    Finally, you can extend it even further by creating own paintings and applying them to your favorite airport or implement own custom vehicles to your liking.

    * Default region, will be used in all other non-covered regions as fallback.

    Features

    • Worldwide replacement for default static and animated airport vehicles
    • 3 high definition vehicle sets: North America, Europe and Asia
    • Full use of PBR texturing for the best visual experience
    • Regional system applies vehicles depending on each airport in real-time
    • Create custom vehicle paints and add it to any airport
    • Add custom vehicle objects to any scenery package

