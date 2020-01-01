Aerosoft - SAM Airport Vehicles for X-Plane 11

Make your X-Plane world even more realistic with this custom vehicle replacement package - SAM AirportVehicles. 30 new HD vehicles created by ShortFinalDesign a.k.a MisterX will populate your airports statically as well as replace the default animated vehicles.

The vehicle sets vary on the three included regions: North America*, Europe and Asia. A regional drawing system ensures to select vehicles and even different paints depending on your position in real time – no need to restart your sim!

Finally, you can extend it even further by creating own paintings and applying them to your favorite airport or implement own custom vehicles to your liking.

* Default region, will be used in all other non-covered regions as fallback.

Features

Worldwide replacement for default static and animated airport vehicles

3 high definition vehicle sets: North America, Europe and Asia

Full use of PBR texturing for the best visual experience

Regional system applies vehicles depending on each airport in real-time

Create custom vehicle paints and add it to any airport

Add custom vehicle objects to any scenery package

Purchase Aerosoft - SAM Airport Vehicles for X-Plane 11

