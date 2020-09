Milviz Previews MV310 Cockpit

Back in August Milviz announced a number of planes for the new Microsoft Flight Siulator, including the C-310 light twin. Today they've provided a single screen show showing the cockpit, but there is still no timeframe available for release.

Source

Milviz Previews C-310 Running In MSFS

Milviz Previews First MSFS 2020 Add-ons