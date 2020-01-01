  • VSKYLABS Previews XF-85 Flying Over The Mojave Desert

    VSKYLABS Previews XF-85 Flying Over The Mojave Desert

    The VSKYLABS 'Test-Flight': XF-85 / 2020 - Some beautiful shots taken nearby and above the Mojave Desert, California.

    The project is named "XF-85 / 2020" because of various modifications and systems which were implemented into the aircraft and cockpit environment, mainly to allow testing and evaluation of ground-based operations (taxi, take-off and landings). Other on-board equipment was set to fill-in several research-based-gaps with plausible instrumentation replacements.

    The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': XF-85 / 2020 allows to practice conventional landings using a unique fixed landing gear system which was implemented for the purpose of this project, as well as the authentic belly-landing practice (the steel belly skid is visible in the attached screen shots).

    The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': XF-85 / 2020 Project has been under development for about 2+ years, and it has finally reached advanced development stages. It is scheduled as a 2020 release, and as it seems, it will follow the upcoming VSKYLABS Robinson R44 v1.0 Project release (which is undergoing its final pre-release preparations).

    Flying the VSKYLABS XF-85/2020, in VR, at Edwards AFB in X-Plane by Laminar Research , for the first time (during development) was no other than EPIC!

    Source
