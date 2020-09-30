  • FSX/P3D POSKY 747-100 v4 Native Conversion Released

    FSX/P3D Project Open Sky Boeing 747-100 v4 Native Conversion Base Pack Released

    After days and weeks and hours of test flights, troubleshooting, bug fixes, and model fixing with the Conversion Team. The time has come to finally say this:

    The 747-100V4 FSX/P3D Native basepack is all but complete and ready for rollout. As she is now uploaded to both FlightSim.Com and Avsim library.

    And if all goes according to date, she will come out on the day when the very first Boeing 747 that rolled out of the factory floor at Everett, WA....53 Years ago. For as the 747-100 will turn 53 years old on September 30, 2020. A defining moment that will shine in the flight simulator community. Links will be posted as soon as they become active.

    Once again, a huge thanks to Mr. Hiroshi Igami for giving our conversion team the official permission to convert this model to the new and current simulator platforms of this era. Credits for the entirety of the POSKY 747V4 Classic still goes to the original team and to Mr. Igami, now the godfather of the POSKY 747V4 series.

    Thank you, and safe flights to the skies.

    Carl Lyndon Nepomuceno (Group Admin)
    Download FSX/P3D Project Open Sky Boeing 747-100 v4 Native Conversion Base Pack

