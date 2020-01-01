Golden Age Simulations - Aeronca LC for FSX/P3D

The Aeronca L was a 1930s American cabin monoplane designed and built, in small numbers, by Aeronca Aircraft. It differed significantly from other Aeronca planes with the use of radial engines, streamlining, and a cantilever low wing.

Quite unlike other Aeronca designs, the Model L was a "cantilever" (no external struts for bracing) low-wing monoplane, that featured side-by-side seating in a completely enclosed cabin. The design reflected the greater attention being paid to aerodynamics in the period, including large wheel spats for the fixed undercarriage and a Townend ring for the engine. The aircraft was of mixed-construction with a welded steel fuselage and wings with spruce spars and ribs, all covered with fabric.

Initial attempts to use Aeronca's own engines proved inadequate, and the company turned to small radial engines from other suppliers—particularly neighboring Cincinnati engine manufacturer LeBlond as the model LB. In the attempt to improve performance, they would fit the next series with the 90 h.p. Warner Scarab 5-cylinder radial engine.

Our representation of this iconic aircraft is fully animated with tool tips active in the VC cockpit for all animated parts. It is fully compatible with FSX, FSX:SE, and all versions of P3D.

Features

High quality, fully animated 3D models of both land and float plane versions

Fully modeled detailed 90-hp Warner Scarab radial engine

High Resolution (4096 x 4096) DXT 5 textures

Fully animated VC cockpit with VC cockpit shadowing and smooth 3D modeled gauges

User controlled aircraft configuration manager

VC cockpit custom sound package

Volumetric propeller textures

High Fidelity sound files

Precision flight dynamics

Fully animated pilot figure

Paint kit

Custom installer for FSX, FSX SE and P3D Versions 1 - 5

