DC Designs Concorde - The Legend Flies Again!

    DC Designs Concorde released for FSX/P3D

    DC Designs' all-new VR-ready model for P3D v1-v5 and FSX comes in four liveries and features a fully animated exterior model with custom-coded multi-stage 'nose droop' and windscreen animations, accurate flight model with Mach 2 'super-cruise' capability, crew-controlled GPU and full interior and exterior night lighting.

    Other features include 3D modelled dials throughout the cockpit, operational Captain's, First Officer's and Engineer's stations, accurate flight model with Mach 2 'supercruise' capability, working TCAS display, INS and fully modelled passenger cabin.

    The new P3D/FSX Concorde developed by DC Designs features a highly detailed 3D model based on extensive research and visits to museum-exhibit aircraft, with a fully animated exterior model including all access doors, engine inlet ramps, thrust-reverse buckets and control surfaces.

    Concorde's famous, multi-stage 'nose droop' and windscreen animations have been recreated via custom coding and features include PBR textures (P3D v4/v5 only), a crew-controlled Ground Power Unit and boarding steps, and full interior and exterior night lighting.

    Product Page
    Just Flight/DC Designs Concorde Update
    New DC Designs Concorde In Development For P3D/FSX

