DC Scenery Design Releases SNPJ Patrocinio Brazil For MSFS

New from DC Scenery Design is SNPJ - Patrocinio Brazil for MSFS 2020. Patrocinio is a municipality in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil and one of the most important coffee producing areas of Brazil. The airport features a single 3938x98 (1200 meters) foot asphalt runway and has no control tower.

Features

Detailed HD ground textures

Detailed HD hangars, airport buildings and objects

Accurate taxiway, runway and apron

PBR textures

Custom night lighting

High level of airport detail

