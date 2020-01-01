New from DC Scenery Design is SNPJ - Patrocinio Brazil for MSFS 2020. Patrocinio is a municipality in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil and one of the most important coffee producing areas of Brazil. The airport features a single 3938x98 (1200 meters) foot asphalt runway and has no control tower.
Features
- Detailed HD ground textures
- Detailed HD hangars, airport buildings and objects
- Accurate taxiway, runway and apron
- PBR textures
- Custom night lighting
- High level of airport detail
