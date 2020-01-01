TopSkills - Flight Planning With MSFS Video

Learn to Plan Flights in Microsoft Flight Simulator®

Plan VFR and IFR flights in the new Microsoft Flight Simulator® 2020. Version 1.0 is an all-new video based on Microsoft’s newest simulation program.

Flight plans are required for all IFR flights and recommended for all VFR flights. In MSFS 2020, the GPS unit displays VFR and IFR flight plans, and air traffic control uses flight plans to vector IFR flights. Flight plans help VFR pilots reach their destinations timely and accurately.

Plan Your Flights Like a Professional with this informative video guide!

Learn four ways to choose departure and destination airports.

See two ways to choose starting points and parking places at both airports.

Get information about runways, elevations, frequencies, and more.

Make GPS direct routes.

Make VOR-to-VOR routes.

Choose visual or instrument flight rules.

Select IFR low-altitude or high-altitude routes.

Add and delete waypoints.

See estimated flight distances and durations.

Select proper cruising altitudes.

Use the simulator’s NavLog and maps.

Save your flight plans.

File your plans with air traffic control.

Enjoy the Advantages of Flight Planning

Your filed flight plan is shown in the onboard GPS unit and simulator map.

The autopilot has a flight plan to follow.

Air traffic control vectors IFR flight plans.

Flight plans are saved for future use.

Use Professionally Produced Instructional Videos

All topics are deliberately chosen for utmost relevance.

Every aspect is clearly explained with simultaneous animations.

Significant details are highlighted.

All narrations are deliberately scripted and edited.

Narrations are precisely spoken.

Audio is clear throughout.

Images are captured directly from MSFS 2020.

Two Videos in One Package

One video is for VFR flight planning.

A separate video is for IFR flight planning.

Compatible With Popular Software and Operating Systems

Video plays on common media players.

Duration: 12 minutes.

File size: 122 MB.

Instructions for use included.

Focus and Limits

This video focuses on the electronic flight planner in Microsoft Flight Simulator® 2020.

It does not apply to other flight-simulation programs.

Special Bonus

Transcripts of the two videos are included for reference.

Includes Free V-Speed Card

Most common general aviation V-Speeds

Minimums, maximum, and optimums

Listed by abbreviation alphabetically on one side

Listed by abbreviation by relative speed on other side

Clearly described

Applies universally, not to any particular aircraft.

Free with purchase of this flight-sim video

