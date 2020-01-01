  • Flight1 Releases Prepar3D v5 Versions of Ultimate Terrain

    Flight One Software and Scenery Solutions have released Prepar3D v5 installers of all version 2 editions of Ultimate Terrain.

    We believe Ultimate Terrain in Prepar3D v5 is an excellent product if you are wanting to make Prepar3D version 5 as visually accurate as possible. Roads, Rivers, Streams, Landclass, Waterclass, and more is packed into Ultimate Terrain.

    Using many of the Ultimate Terrain advanced options along with some of the new Prepar3D HDR and lighting adjustments can yield excellent results.

    Regions available (each region retails for $29.95 USD):

    Each region is a free upgrade for all previous version 2 customers of that region. You can get the latest version in the Flight1 Agent. If you purchased through the FlightSim.Com store then just download the product again to get the latest version.

    Note: If you are not using Prepar3D v5 there is no need to upgrade.

    1. JSMR's Avatar
      JSMR - Today, 12:19 PM
      Nice roads, shame about the scenery.

      Nobody takes some of the worst, most uninspiring, unappealing screenshots then Flight1.
      Honestly, I'd be more then disappointed if my FS9 looked that bad.

