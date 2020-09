Black Box Simulation Releases L-19 Bird Dog

We are proud to announce the release of our Cessna L-19 Bird Dog for MSFS 2020. It includes a full analog panel with instrument lights, flood lights in white or red, a separate compass light and a full compliment of exterior lights. There is also the amphibian model for some fun in the water. And of course the bush plane variant with tundra tires!

You will have ten different paint schemes including civil and military with the probability of more to come, all available right now.

