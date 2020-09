Airfield Canada Previews Halifax Stanfield Airport At Night

Scenery developer Airfield Canada has shown off some previews of their upcoming scenery of Halifax Stanfield Airport for X-Plane 11.

Halifax Stanfield International Airport is a Canadian airport in Goffs, Nova Scotia, a rural community of the Halifax Regional Municipality. It serves the Halifax region, mainland Nova Scotia and adjacent areas in the neighbouring Maritime provinces.

