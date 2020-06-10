REX Weather Force 2020 Technical Update 1.0 Released

WEATHER FORCE IS THE NEW METAR-BASED DYNAMIC REAL-TIME WEATHER ENGINE FOR MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR

By utilizing inter-process communication with the simulator via fine granular control, you will experience automated, dynamic, and smooth weather transitions from real-world reporting metar stations.

Weather Force also includes a wide range of proprietary dynamic, changing (non-static) weather scenarios. These scenarios are unlike the static weather presets that ship with Microsoft Flight Simulator.

WITH REAL-TIME METAR DATA AS THE FOUNDATION, THE WEATHER FORCE WEATHER ENGINE PROVIDES A MORE REALISTIC WEATHER EXPERIENCE.

The metar data is updated 6x an hour and downloaded directly from NOAA and can provide accurate results within a 1/8th mile of a given point.

Weather Force utilizes uniquely built algorithms to combine both metar and model data to cover sparse areas such as deserts and oceans.

The GFS (Global Forecast System) Model data is downloaded twice daily from NCEP and provides key atmospheric conditions to give a snapshot of temperature and winds aloft.

REMARKABLY UNIQUE

Weather Force reads remarks provided with live metar reports to determine if storms are near the aerodrome. Thus, even if the automated metar may indicate clear conditions, if remarks indicate storms nearby, storms will be generated near the reporting station as in real life.

POWERFUL WEATHER SEARCH

If you are looking to fly at a particular location or in certain weather conditions, Weather Force includes a handy weather search feature that allows you to search by airport or by weather criteria.

Dynamic Changing Weather Scenarios (DCWS)

To add even more interest, Weather Force comes with dynamic changing weather scenarios (DCWS). These weather scenarios are dynamic, unlike the static default presets in Microsoft Flight Simulator. These Weather Force weather scenarios dynamically change over time and provide various elements of changing weather over the course of your flight. Examples provided below of included scenarios:

Fair weather

Approaching cold front

Approaching warm front

Hot and humid summer

Lake effect snows

Winter storm

Crisp winter

Breezy

Spring showers

Because DCWS are centralized on the REX servers, REX can periodically add new and exciting scenarios, which will be automatically added to your application without the need to update Weather Force.

Tracking The Weather

In Weather Force you have the ability to easily track your 10 favorite airports, therefore, clearly identifying what the detailed weather is like at each. If you require a more detailed report, simply click on the ICAO and receive in-depth data about the airport weather conditions.

BEHIND THE SCENES

The Goal

With Microsoft Flight Simulator, we have been provided a powerful weather system as a start. The goal is to provide an even more robust weather environment. The REX developers have worked diligently to render the weather as it should be, yet stay true to the validity of real-world metar data.

Smoothing Mechanism

In addition, the REX developers have carefully added a smoothing mechanism to the engine to gradually smooth and transition the weather over time between updates. Of course, you have complete control over the weather update factors as well as transition speed.

Continued and Consistent Development

The REX developers are dedicated to continuously develop and update Weather Force as new API’s become available from Asobo and Microsoft, thus they have developed an implementary system to deliver program updates quickly and easily to you.

The following is a list of updates coming soon after initial release:

HISTORIC/ARCHIVED

Support for historic/archive weather data

SHARE PRESETS

Support for personal and community weather presets

MAPPING & MORE

Full featured flight center and mapping system

Technical Update 1.0 Changelog:

FIXED – Pressure, wind, and temperature measurements related to aircraft position in atmosphere.

FIXED – Improved grids for selecting airport data during weather injection.

FIXED – Registration process with missing profile data.

FIXED – Bug of missing data with function during static weather read.

FIXED – Checkerboard cloud patterns and transitions between cloud layers.

FIXED – User profile not loading during second load after initial registration.

FIXED – Temperature and dew point being same value on main weather interface.

FIXED – Ability to add a favorite airport.

FIXED – Selectable area of Favorite Airport banners.

FIXED – Upper-level winds and temperatures not changing when clicking a favorite airport.

FIXED – Cloud coverage.

FIXED – Pressure value being cut off from main interface.

FIXED – Optimized code to search for favorite airport on server end.

FIXED – Optimized code in pulling data for weather injection.

FIXED – Improper handling of Last Update date and time on main window.

FIXED – Issue with lightning to continue to show even when storms were not reported in the metar or remarks.

FIXED – Aircraft and weather point location accuracy points.

FIXED – Live Weather airport weather display accuracy.

ADDED – Decoupled winds and temperatures from many injections.

ADDED – Code to prevent a user from switching from Live to DCWS weather during open Weather Synthesis.

ADDED – Sections on application to help inform the user which weather mode they are in.

ADDED – Delete All Airports button to allow user to clear all favorite airports on client and server.

ADDED – Response of “No records found” when searching for an airport or specific weather condition.

IMPROVED – Frame rates during transitions.

IMPROVED – Weather search window data elements.

IMPROVED – Rendering of storm and general cloud structures.

