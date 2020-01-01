  • DC Scenery Design - KTBR - Statesboro–Bulloch County Airport

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-27-2020 08:31 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    Statesboro–Bulloch County Airport (ICAO: KTBR) is a public airport located three miles (5 km) northeast of the central business district of Statesboro, a city in Bulloch County, Georgia, United States. It is owned by the City of Statesboro and Bulloch County. Currently, there is no commercial service to the airport.

    Features

    • Detailed HD ground textures
    • Detailed HD hangars, airport buildings and objects
    • Accurate taxiway, runway and apron
    • PBR textures
    • High quality orthophoto base
    • Full night lighting
    • High level of airport detail
    • Compatible with SFD Global
    • Compatible with Othophotos
    • Vulkan compatible

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

