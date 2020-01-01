  • New France VFR Product: Poitou-Charentes VFR 3DA

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-26-2020 03:45 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    New France VFR Product: VFR Poitou-Charentes VFR 3DA

    Our new Regional scenery Poitou-Charentes VFR 3DA for P3D (v5/v4) and FSX is now available! This scenery represents the Western center area including many airports and known cities.

    Technical Specifications

    • Ground textures from 0.8 to 1.20 meter / pixel resolution from IGN aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendition
    • Dedicated mesh with high definition 4.75 meters (LOD13).
    • Lakes and rivers with navigable waters fitting the texture.
    • Semi-detailed generic airports including flatten platform correction.
    • Obstacles and VFR landmarks modeled on the entire scene including the official SIA database (antennas, towers, water towers, wind turbines, various constructions ...).
    • Hundreds of thousands of objects and notable buildings integrated into the environment (churches, power plants, silos, castles, industrial tanks, bridges, tolls, cranes, boats, streetlights, road signs ...).
    • Integration of 3D AutomationA® technology allowing multi-million buildings and realistic vegetation areas fitting geographic specs.
    • Extremely dense and optimized vegetation coverage using a custom rendering module controlled by artificial intelligence (AI).
    • Autogen buildings including additional specific and optimized 3D variations.
    • Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.
    • Development process 100% Lockheed MartinA® and Micosoft Fight Simulator XA® SDK specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsimstudios fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter hifi indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale scenery sierrasim simworks simworks studios taburet torquesim traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    sobe

    Sensitivity Dialog box is empty since the last update

    Thread Starter: sobe

    I just noticed that since the last update, there is no more graphical representation of an axis when I press the sensitivity box. Is this my problem...

    Last Post By: sobe Today, 04:46 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    DC-8 Portland, OR to Miami, FL 5.3 hour Flight

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Just let her run again while doing errands today. Part 1

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 04:31 PM Go to last post
    mjahn

    MSFS portover piracy

    Thread Starter: mjahn

    Dear fellow simmers, As we all know here, piracy is a terrible thing. Our Digital Dakota Works team has just seen a new variant of it, a quick and...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 04:28 PM Go to last post
    plainsman

    The Plains of San Augustin

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    The quietest place in the USA, maybe North America, radio frequency quiet. It is very remote! I remember spending the evening of July 4, 1976, here,...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 04:09 PM Go to last post