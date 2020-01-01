Orbx Releases Bryce Canyon For MSFS

Explore the National Parks of the Southwest!

Bryce Canyon Airport is available now for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Our all-new product for Microsoft Flight Simulator - Bryce Canyon Airport! Acclaimed developer Ken Hall brings his developing flair to this historic airfield, located in the dramatic canyon hinterlands of Southern Utah.

The airport is perfectly situated for exploring many of the Parks of the southwest; beyond Bryce Canyon National Park itself, Zion, Grand Staircase, Arches, Monument Valley and the north rim of the Grand Canyon are just short flights away.

Ken has brought his famous eye for detail to this new airfield; all buildings have been perfectly recreated in complete UHD detail.

Perfect for exploring some of the most stunning topography in the United States, Bryce Canyon Airport is available now for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

