Perfect Flight – FSX Missions – A321 Delta Airlines FSX/P3D

Delta Air Lines, Inc., typically referred to as Delta, is one of the major airlines of the United States and a legacy carrier. It is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The airline, along with its subsidiaries and regional affiliates, including Delta Connection, operates over 5,400 flights daily and serves 325 destinations in 52 countries on six continents. Delta is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance. On December 14, 2017, Delta ordered 100 Airbus A321neos, with 100 further options for $25.4 billion at list prices, to be delivered from 2020; equipped with Pratt & Whitney PW1100Gs and configured with a maximum capacity of 197 passengers, they will replace the airline’s aging Airbus A319s, Airbus A320s, Boeing 757-200s, McDonnell Douglas MD-88s and McDonnell Douglas MD-90s.

Features

Fully compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator X, Steam Version and Lockheed Martin Prepar3D Ver. 2.0, 3.0 and 4.0

Fleet: The fleet includes a complete Airbus A321 with free FMC, extra options and high resolution textures for the VC panel.

Missions Pack – The Missions pack (available in both FSX and P3D versions) features Flight briefing, Cabin preparation (Frequencies, Autopilot etc.), Step by step Check Lists Procedures (pre-start, taxi, before t/o, after t/o, descend, landing, parking) with prompt menu. Crew announcements, speed calls and restriction, Captain speaking, GPWS and much more! Fly for hours and hours of very enjoyment in a large range of scenarios.

Custom Settings – Fully customizable with our exclusive Special Feature that lets you to use a plane of your choice (instead of the included fleet) and to edit weather, time, date and season for each approach/mission. You does not need of external program or make complicated actions such adjustment, modification or file editing. Just install the special feature, choose the plane, weather, time, date and season direct from the FSX Free Flight Menu, then choose the desired mission and fly with your favorite aircraft and settings without losing the Success message

Complete documentation. Product includes Airport info and charts for all destinations and an useful User Guide

PES (Passengers Entertainment System) – Missions also features the exclusive PES (Passengers Entertainment System), wit five new and unreleased soundtrack. The PES is fully customizable with your own sound tracks.

Mission Features

Interactive briefing

Pre-start checklist

cockpit and cabin preparation ( (Frequencies, Autopilot etc.)

Taxi checklist

Captain speaking Taxi announcement

Flight Attendant Taxi briefing

Before Takeoff checklist

Takeoff calls (60, 80, V1, Vr, V2, gear up, flaps up)

After takeoff checklist

10000 feet warnings

Flight Attendent announcement

18000 feet warnings (altimeters)

Altitude alert

Descent checklist

Landing checklist

Flight Attendant Landing briefing

GPSW (2500, 1000, 500, 400, 300 200, MA, 100, 50, 40, 30, 20, 10)

After landing Checklist

Flight Attendant after landing briefing

Parking checklist

