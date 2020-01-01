IVAO Announces WebEye 3.0

IVAO is proud and delighted to present the flight simulation community with WebEye 3.0!

WebEye has always been a flagship tool for IVAO presenting members with a real-time visualisation of connected Pilots and Controllers all over the virtual IVAN world. Each with unique insights into their route, ATIS, VHF Frequency and lots more. Webeye was even once recognized by the famous FlightRadar24.

This time, IVAO has prepared a surprise with a new major update of WebEye that will include many new features, all covered in this article.

This update will essentially refactor the old WebEye from scratch. It will retain all functions of its predecessor but with some amazing brand new features to WebEye.

We believe that this update will take the member experience to the next level and usher in a new age of flight simulation excellence. Our new and updated database allows for a more detailed and richer outlook that is easier to maintain and update. Now users can also select multiple aircraft and use the bin icon to clear their selection. Follow Me cars, Fighter jets, and Military aircraft will now be identified using their own icons, adding more intricacy to WebEye.

To make the experience of flight simulation even more realistic and immersive, we have added the option to choose from various different versions of maps, activated the highly anticipated weather radar and added dark mode.

We do not plan on halting the progress any time soon. Exciting times lie ahead for the whole IVAO Family as our development team has already started to work on the next series of updates where we will be integrating shapes TWR, NOTAMs and special areas into the platform.

WebEye will be live today, Saturday 26th Sept at 11z, at webeye.ivao.aero

IVAO will always remain an organisation that is fully committed to promising leading-edge software to its Community, and working at full capacity to offer the most sophisticated, realistic and convivial flight and ATC simulation experience.

Source