AUscene Updates Adelaide International

Adelaide International X V2.2 is now available FREE for all existing customers, what are you waiting for? Adelaide International X V2.2 adds Dynamic Night Lighting, GSX Support and is compatible with all versions of Prepar3D.
Feature List
- Now Compatible with all versions of Prepar3D
- GSX Compatible and Ready (FSX / Prepar3D)
- SODE Jetways
- Dynamic Lighting (Prepar3D V4-5)
- Hand crafted representation of YPAD, built from the ground up for FSX and P3D
- Highly detailed custom ground layer with high-resolution texture details
- Detailed Terminal and Aerobridges with high resolution textures
- Animated Runway Guard Lights
- Realistic PAPI, Runway and Taxiway lights.
- Enhanced and accurate rendered night-lighting
- 30cm/pixel High Resolution Aerial Image
- Accurate placement of buildings and vegetation within the airport grounds
- Modelled grass and shrubs
- High resolution hand painted textures
- Working Navaids (ILS, VOR/DME, NDB)
- Animated road traffic around the airport
- Accurate Gate Assignments
- Ready to go and compatible with default and most AI Traffic Programs
- Dynamic Airport Environment