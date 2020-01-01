AUscene Updates Adelaide International

Adelaide International X V2.2 is now available FREE for all existing customers, what are you waiting for? Adelaide International X V2.2 adds Dynamic Night Lighting, GSX Support and is compatible with all versions of Prepar3D.

Feature List

Now Compatible with all versions of Prepar3D

GSX Compatible and Ready (FSX / Prepar3D)

SODE Jetways

Dynamic Lighting (Prepar3D V4-5)

Hand crafted representation of YPAD, built from the ground up for FSX and P3D

Highly detailed custom ground layer with high-resolution texture details

Detailed Terminal and Aerobridges with high resolution textures

Animated Runway Guard Lights

Realistic PAPI, Runway and Taxiway lights.

Enhanced and accurate rendered night-lighting

30cm/pixel High Resolution Aerial Image

Accurate placement of buildings and vegetation within the airport grounds

Modelled grass and shrubs

High resolution hand painted textures

Working Navaids (ILS, VOR/DME, NDB)

Animated road traffic around the airport

Accurate Gate Assignments

Ready to go and compatible with default and most AI Traffic Programs

Dynamic Airport Environment

