AUscene Updates Adelaide International

    Adelaide International X V2.2 is now available FREE for all existing customers, what are you waiting for? Adelaide International X V2.2 adds Dynamic Night Lighting, GSX Support and is compatible with all versions of Prepar3D.

    Feature List

    • Now Compatible with all versions of Prepar3D
    • GSX Compatible and Ready (FSX / Prepar3D)
    • SODE Jetways
    • Dynamic Lighting (Prepar3D V4-5)
    • Hand crafted representation of YPAD, built from the ground up for FSX and P3D
    • Highly detailed custom ground layer with high-resolution texture details
    • Detailed Terminal and Aerobridges with high resolution textures
    • Animated Runway Guard Lights
    • Realistic PAPI, Runway and Taxiway lights.
    • Enhanced and accurate rendered night-lighting
    • 30cm/pixel High Resolution Aerial Image
    • Accurate placement of buildings and vegetation within the airport grounds
    • Modelled grass and shrubs
    • High resolution hand painted textures
    • Working Navaids (ILS, VOR/DME, NDB)
    • Animated road traffic around the airport
    • Accurate Gate Assignments
    • Ready to go and compatible with default and most AI Traffic Programs
    • Dynamic Airport Environment

