FS2Crew – Pushback Express for MSFS

Meet the first –and last– pushback system you’ll ever need for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator!

Simple and elegant with no need for complex manuals, Pushback Express meets all your pushback requirements – present and future!

From a wide choice of international voice sets to the ability to self-drive the tug so you can perform a custom route, Pushback Express does it all!

So say good-bye to the clunky default pushback system in Flight Simulator and say hello to a new level of realism!

Say hello to Pushback Express!

Features

Three pushback modes: RUDDER CONTROL, WINDOW BUTTONS and DISTANCE.

Option to steer the tug manually (essentially, create your own custom route).

Works with any type of aircraft (Airline to GA).

Ability to “Push and Pull” the aircraft to the desired spot.

Towing (requires users to steer the tug).

Pre-flight events with automatic jetway/door control.

Works at all airports.

International voice sets.

Built in tool-tips makes learning the software super easy.

And more!

Models

Version 1.0 uses the stock pushback tug. As Asobo develops the SDKs, we will incorporate our own vehicle and human models as soon as it is technically possible. We expect it will take Asobo another full year before the SDKs are ready for custom models.

International Voice Sets For Ground Crew & Pilot Voices

American

British

Australian

German

French

Spanish

Asian

More will be added!

