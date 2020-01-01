Taburet - Boston Harbor For MSFS

A complete re-design of the Boston harbor area according to geographical position of objects and shorelines. We bring out the best of MSFS in built photogrammetry around the coastlines; by fixing layers and some additional objects. Reshaping of shores in very high details inside the covered areas.

The main objective of this scenery is to show MSFS photogrammetry at its best; around the shorelines; reshaping of shorelines; along with some addition of 3d objects to further enhance the simulation experience.

Purchase Taburet - Boston Harbor for MSFS

Taburet - Shoreham and Adur for MSFS

Taburet - Fishburn Airfield For MSFS