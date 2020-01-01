  • Tag Cloud

  • Recent Forum Activity

    shb7

    Simulate fsx locked spot view in fs 2200

    Thread Starter: shb7

    Does anybody know how to simulate the fsx locked spot external view in fs2200? I always used that? Steve I've been a member for 10 years and I'm ...

    Last Post By: Art_P Today, 04:28 PM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Am I Alone in Complaining About the Palette? (Doubt it.)

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    I've complained in several threads here about the MSFS2020 palette -- that is, the colors, and especially what they call "saturation." Photographers...

    Last Post By: stinger2k2 Today, 03:50 PM Go to last post
    ianhr

    Misfit Squadron Great Rift Valley Tour

    Thread Starter: ianhr

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 03:47 PM Go to last post
    engine70

    I Made the Jump: My First MSFS Shots

    Thread Starter: engine70

    I've enjoyed sharing with you guys my quest to get my cheap, store bought eight year old PC running well enough to handle FSX with some high-end...

    Last Post By: djfierce Today, 03:45 PM Go to last post