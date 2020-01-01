  • Work In Progress: Aerosoft CRJ for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-25-2020 09:48 AM  Number of Views: 56  
    1 Comment

    Work In Progress: Aerosoft CRJ for MSFS

    The Aerosoft CRJ for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator is still in development, but the work in progress screenshots are already impressive with many details. We also now have two videos to show off the plane:

    We have already spend months and months on this project and almost all code is new. All modeling will be new, flight models are totally new, etc. So you should expect this to be a full price product without any serious discounts for P3D owners.

    For the release date we are 100% depending on the SDK and that one is not ready yet. We are assisting Asobo as best as we can with that.

    Work In Progress: Aerosoft CRJ for MSFS

    Work In Progress: Aerosoft CRJ for MSFS

    Source
    Aerosoft Announces Twin Otter For MSFS 2020
    Aerosoft Releases Trondheim-Vaernes For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    Tags: aerosoft, crj
    1 Comment
    1. degeus's Avatar
      degeus - Today, 10:47 AM
      Please stop stories on plans, describe only things that are available.
      Plans are confusing, some are weeks away, others months. I have the impression that the plans have the only purpose to prevent buying or downloading other products.
      Piet de Geus

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsimstudios fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter hifi indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale scenery sierrasim simworks studios taburet torquesim traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    plainsman

    Compare FSX to FS2020 Baron in NE Sandhills

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    The Baron compared in FSX and FS2020, both stock scenery. They are both flying over the Nebraska Sandhills, a huge field of grass covered sand dunes...

    Last Post By: Jim Robinson Today, 11:52 AM Go to last post
    Kapitan

    Monitor in Vertical Position?

    Thread Starter: Kapitan

    This guy did something weird Three monitors vertically At first I thought that s crazy. Why would I want to see more sky? But having a second...

    Last Post By: BushPilot Today, 11:52 AM Go to last post
    KiloWatt

    G36 Bonanza: Any good guides out there?

    Thread Starter: KiloWatt

    Hi all, I've been flying 172s for years in previous sims and I think I can fly them "by the numbers" pretty well. However, I'd like to move up to...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 11:41 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Microsoft Flight Simulator September 24th Development Update

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21369-Microsoft-Flight-Simulator-September-24th-Development-Update

    Last Post By: loki Today, 11:28 AM Go to last post