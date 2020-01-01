Work In Progress: Aerosoft CRJ for MSFS

The Aerosoft CRJ for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator is still in development, but the work in progress screenshots are already impressive with many details. We also now have two videos to show off the plane:

We have already spend months and months on this project and almost all code is new. All modeling will be new, flight models are totally new, etc. So you should expect this to be a full price product without any serious discounts for P3D owners.

For the release date we are 100% depending on the SDK and that one is not ready yet. We are assisting Asobo as best as we can with that.

Source

